Lady Knights fall in non-conference tilt to Pipestone Area, 58-34



Skylar Borresen drives around a Pipestone defender during Thursday’s game against the Arrows.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

It was Parents Night and also the night to thank the seniors for the hard work they put in over their years in the basketball program. Everyone did an outstand­ing job of putting this pro­gram together. However, when the serious busi­ness of playing basketball against the Pipestone Area Arrows, the RTR girls were a little short of perfection.

The Arrows would jump to a fast 7-0 start before the Lady Knights would find the bottom of the net with a bucket from Kal­leigh Carr. Haley Muen­chow would connect for two baskets to keep her team in the game as the halfway score of the first half was 6-13.

Thursday was Senior Night for the RTR girls’ basketball team. Pictured are 2020 seniors and parents, from left— Tianna Beaulieu with parents Lenika and George, Shawna Thomsen with parents John and Tanya, Ashley Owen with parents Erin and Kevin, and manager Cody Gifford with Kristy and Brandon.