Recruitment Fair being held in Lake Benton on Feb. 24



Arthur Finzen is pictured during his swearing-in ceremony for the Minnesota National Guard. Learn more about joining a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces this Monday in Lake Benton.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



The branches of the United States Armed Forces are the Army (which includes the different states’ branches of the National Guard), the Navy, the Air Force (which includes the different states’ branches of the Air National Guard, and Space Force), Marines and Coast Guard. While each branch is connected, they are different.

The U.S. Army is the largest branch of the military, according to their website. They protect the country and its citizens. The Army is made of many groups and organizations, which allow soldiers to serve in a variety of capacities.

