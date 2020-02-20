RTR Educational Foundation kicks off “Take Your Seat”



Pictured are seats similar to what will be available to sponsor for new the RTR school auditorium.

One of many projects the group hopes to fund for new school

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The RTR Educational Foundation was set up in 2019 to help raise money for enhancements to the new school building that would go beyond the scope of the original budget. The organization has started a new drive this month called “Take Your Seat.” The money raised will enhance the seating options in the new auditorium by asking donors to contribute $200 per chair. Donors to the drive will be recognized in a plaques displayed in the auditorium, which will be used exclusively for plays, music concerts, assemblies, community events and numerous other activities. Each individual may contribute to as many chair upgrades as they desire. There will be a limited number of chairs and donor recognition available.

“A couple of weeks ago we were at 61 one seats,” Bornhoft revealed. “There is an opportunity to fund 509.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.