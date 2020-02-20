RTR grad Gabrielle Thooft receives SDSU’s Shinoda Foundation scholarship
February 20, 2020
South Dakota State University student Gabrielle Thooft received a scholarship from the Shinoda Foundation. A sophomore from Tyler, Thooft is majoring in horticulture.
“Our foundation was created to encourage fresh, ambitious young talent to pursue careers in floriculture, and our newest crop of scholarship recipients represents some of the best and brightest,” said Bob Otsuka, president of the Shinoda Foundation.
Thooft is the daughter of Chris and Lee Thooft and is a 2018 RTR Public High School graduate.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
