RTR teams split two games with Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda
February 20, 2020
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The RTR girls and boys played a doubleheader at SMSU against the Coyotes from HLOF. The RTR girls played some excellent basketball to defeat the Coyotes 63-29. The boys from Coyote land departed the Knight boys by a score of 75 to 67.
Ashley Owen scored six points in the first quarter of play as the Lady Knights owned a 15 to 6 lead. Allie Christianson added four points…
The RTR boys had trouble all night finding the range from long distance as the team could manage only five bombs. Two of them were of the desperation variety. The Coyotes canned 10 3-pointers…
