RTR teams split two games with Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls and boys played a doubleheader at SMSU against the Coyotes from HLOF. The RTR girls played some excellent bas­ketball to defeat the Coy­otes 63-29. The boys from Coyote land departed the Knight boys by a score of 75 to 67.

Ashley Owen scored six points in the first quarter of play as the Lady Knights owned a 15 to 6 lead. Allie Christianson added four points…

The RTR boys had trou­ble all night finding the range from long distance as the team could manage only five bombs. Two of them were of the despera­tion variety. The Coyotes canned 10 3-pointers…

