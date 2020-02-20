

The RTR junior high speech team competed at TMB on Tuesday. The team picked up the third place trophy out of 18 schools. Jenna Lingen and Sophie Blagdon finished first in Duo; Brianna Pattison and Natalie Nielsen finished in second in Duo; Joe Dagel placed second in Original Oratory; Caleb Harper picked up a third place finish in Great Speeches; and Colton Appel placed fourth in Discussion. Pictured left to right in front are Adalia Matzner, Kathy Grajeda, Brianna Pattison, Natalie Nielsen, Jenna Lingen, Sophie Blagdon, Lily Klumper and Brynn Peterson; in the middle row are Caleb Harper, Andrew Harper, Melissa Barber, Kylie Kerkaert, Hailey Wigton, Brooklyn Cauwels and Lydia Erb; and in back are Kyle Kallemeyn, Colton Appel and Joe Dagel.

