Counting on you being counted



Census Day is scheduled for April 1, 2020.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Census Day is fast approaching in the United States. Cities, counties and states will be getting out the information on how vital an accurate count is to everything in your everyday lives. Ron Skjong of Tyler has been hired through a grant obtained by the YMCA in Marshall to help get the word out, dispel misinformation and help area residents understand the process.

“We are targeting not only the general population but also the minority population, as they are typically undercounted,” Skjong said. “The last census, an estimate of around 17% of the people in Lincoln County did not get counted. That means a huge loss of federal funding dollars. Marshall was undercounted by an estimated 2,900 people in the last census.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.