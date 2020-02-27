Dajza Gilmore named Sub Region 11 AAA winner



Photo courtesy RTR Yearbook staff

RTR senior Dajza Gilmore receives her AAA award from Board Chair Jeff Hansen.

By Mark Wilmes

Before last week’s boys’ basketball game against Lakeview, RTR School Board Chair Jeff Hansen presented Russell-Tyler-Ruthton senior Dajza Gilmore with a plaque, a medal and a certificate for being the Region 3A Girls Sub Region 11 winner of the AAA award. Dajza is the daughter of John and Jaclyn Gilmore of Tyler.

Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, the AAA Award – Academics, Arts, and Athletics – is a recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field and in the fine arts…

