

RTR’s fifth grade girls took first place at the Edgerton basketball tournament on Feb. 15. RTR had wins over Adrian, Edgerton and Edgerton Christian. The Knights improve to 11-1 on the year and wrapped up their season last Saturday. Players from left to right in front are Kynsi Vanderplaats, Stephanie Thooft, Izzy Thomas, Ellie Dybdahl and Makayla Hesse; in back are Coach Jared Baartman, Dru Ellefson, Brynn Borresen, Laken Baartman, Sara Thooft, Paisley Thooft and Coach Brian Baartman.

