Knight girls fought hard, but lose the battle to the Lakers

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR girls traveled to Cottonwood last Monday in a make-up game against the Lakers. Knowing they would play the Lakers again in a much more im­portant game, the Lady Knights fought hard, but lost the battle. The final score was 64 to 50.

The first part of the game moved basketball back about 35 years as at least six jump balls were called in the first four minutes of the game. Turnovers were also a problem for both teams early.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.