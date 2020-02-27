Knights run into tough Laker squad as Lakers win 71-54



Photo by RTR Yearbook staff

RTR Head Coach Ted Kern (right) receives a plaque honoring him for 300 wins by Board Chair Jeff Hansen last week.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys played their last conference game of the year at home last Tuesday. It was also Parents Night and Senior Night for the team. The op­ponents were the Lakev­iew Lakers, the winners this year of the south part of the Camden Conference. The Lakers are a senior team with some size, so the difficulty for the young Knights was once again there.

The first four minutes of the game saw no scoring from either team. Logan Lamote finally put some points on the board as he would give the team their only lead of the evening. The Lakers were hot from long distance the first half as they would nail eight bombs during this period of play. Aiden Wichmann and Payton Hess scored seven and six points, re­spectively, in the first half, but the visiting team from Cottonwood had the lead at the break by a score of 35 to 24…

