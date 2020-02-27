Lady Knights fight the good fight, but come up short against Lakers, 55-52



Shawna Thomsen puts up a shot over Lakeview defenders on Saturday.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Lady Knights of RTR and the Lakeview Lak­ers met for the third time this season and the game was as close as it could be. The Lady Knights missed a chance for the tie and over­time as a 3-point attempt at the buzzer just missed going in.

Coach Krause had his thoughts on the final game for the RTR girls. “We bat­tled the whole way. We were ahead at times in the first and second half. Their post player was just too tough for us. We didn’t help ourselves, especially in the first half, as we had some easy chances for points. We fought back from an 11-point deficit late in the game to almost get the tie at the end.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.