Telgrens drawn to Tyler to begin a new path in life



Pastor James and Andrea Telgren with daughter Annelise and Buddy.

By Mark Wilmes

Early in 2019, Pastor James and Andrea Telgren drove from Arkansas to Tyler, exploring the idea of bringing a new ministry to Tyler. A year later, Christ Community Church has gone from a vision to a reality and a growing congregation that holds services every week in the Tyler American Legion Hall.

“We worked for a church in Sioux Falls six years ago,” James said. “We knew some of the folks who lived in Tyler back then. When we finished at the Sioux Falls church, we wanted to plant a church somewhere. We were getting set to plant a church in Arkansas, and Tyler and these folks just kept pulling at my heart and I said, ‘we really need to check this out.”

