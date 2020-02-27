TMB Panthers drill Knights, 75-54

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys played a make-up game in Tracy last Friday. It would be the final conference game of the year for the Knights, and also their last game before the postseason. It was not a thing of beauty for the Knights, coaches and their fans. The Pan­thers would race out to a quick 14 to 0 advantage before Payton Hess would answer with five points. The Panthers then added eight more points before Hayden Gravley answered with a bomb. Another Gravley bomb made the score 23 to 11 at the half­way mark of the first half.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.