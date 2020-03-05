How to determine factualness and bias in news sources

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

How does one sepa­rate the fake news from the truth? Media Bias/ Fact Check (MBFC), found at https://mediabias­factcheck.com/, may be the answer. It was founded in 2015, and is an indepen­dent online media outlet that is “dedicated to edu­cating the public on media bias and deceptive news practices,” their website explains.

Through their search­able website, users can check on the bias and factualness of more than 3,000 media sources, in­cluding some right in the area. “We are the most comprehensive media bias resource on the internet. There are currently 3.000- plus media sources listed in our database and grow­ing every day. Don’t be fooled by fake news sourc­es,” the website claims.

MBFC uses a strict meth­odology to categorize the news sources on their site…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.