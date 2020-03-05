Knights fall short in section quarterfinals to Adrian-Ellsworth



Hayden Gravely launched an acrobatic shot and was fouled in the process during Saturday’s playoff game against Adrian.

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The RTR boys fought the good fight to Num­ber 3 seed, The Adrian- Ellsworth Dragons, last Saturday in Worthington. After the Knights led at the halftime break, the Drag­ons, using free throws and rebounding, managed to score enough points the second half to move on. The final score was 66 to 62.

Coach Kern had his thoughts on the tough loss. “We really gave it all we had the full 36 minutes of play. The rebounding edge hurt us, especially down the stretch when you re­ally notice it. Our seniors will be missed next year. They helped us so much, especially the seniors who probably didn’t play all that much in games, but gave it all they had in practices. Hopefully, the underclass­men took something away from this game to help them in future games.”

Senior Payton Hess puts up a shot in Saturday’s playoff game in Worthington.