Middle School Showcase Night
March 5, 2020
The students at the Middle School are getting geared up to show off their 2019-2020 school projects. All of the students put a lot of work into this display. Displays are judged in nine different categories: Most Interesting, Most Memorable, Best Theme, Best Demonstration, Best Use of Technology, Most Inventive Display, Repurposed Display and School Spirit Display. Also Wild Card and Overall Showcase winners will be given. The students reward for all of their hard work will be a variety of gift cards, monetary gifts and much much more!
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, School |
