Middle School Showcase Night

The students at the Middle School are get­ting geared up to show off their 2019-2020 school projects. All of the stu­dents put a lot of work into this display. Displays are judged in nine different categories: Most Interest­ing, Most Memorable, Best Theme, Best Demonstra­tion, Best Use of Technol­ogy, Most Inventive Dis­play, Repurposed Display and School Spirit Display. Also Wild Card and Over­all Showcase winners will be given. The students re­ward for all of their hard work will be a variety of gift cards, monetary gifts and much much more!

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.