On to state



Qualifiers to the State Free Throw contest are, second from left, Blake Christianson, who made 21 of 25 free throws, then winning five tie-breaking shootouts to win the 13-year-old boys division; Laken Baartman, who made 20 of 25 free throws to win the 11-year-old girls division; and Makayla Hesse, who made 16 of 25 free throws, winning the 10-year-old girls division. Chase Christianson, far left, took second place in the 12-year-old boys division, making him runner-up for the State contest.

Filed under School, Sports