On to state
March 5, 2020
Filed under School, Sports |
Qualifiers to the State Free Throw contest are, second from left, Blake Christianson, who made 21 of 25 free throws, then winning five tie-breaking shootouts to win the 13-year-old boys division; Laken Baartman, who made 20 of 25 free throws to win the 11-year-old girls division; and Makayla Hesse, who made 16 of 25 free throws, winning the 10-year-old girls division. Chase Christianson, far left, took second place in the 12-year-old boys division, making him runner-up for the State contest.
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login