Public hearings held for variance request, sewer plan



Vanessa and Joel Bedow spoke to the council Monday evening, seeking a variance on their property.

By Mark Wilmes

The Tyler City Council met on Monday evening at the Tyler Fire Hall. Acting Mayor Tim Sanderson ran the meeting for Mayor Joan Jagt, who was absent.

The evening opened with a public hearing to hear a zoning variance request from Vanessa and Joel Bedow of Tyler to convert a portion of their business property located at 2577 W. Hwy 14 to a residential living space. Joel Bedow explained that they would like to add on to a building currently used as office space to convert into a living space for their family.

“We’d like to add on to accommodate our family and put our house up for sale,” he explained.

