School construction continues to move forward



Things are starting to take shape at the new RTR School building site on the west side of Tyler.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



A new phase of the construction at the RTR School building site started this week with the installation of steel joists on what will be the auxiliary gymnasium. R.A. Morton Site Manager Michael Beach said joists will also soon be placed on the future auditorium.

“They will move on to the auditorium next,” Beach said. “Then on to what will be the shop. [Tuesday] we will recommence with setting of the precast panels. We’ll soon be moving on to the education wing. If we get some sunshine and 50 degrees, we’ll be able to scratch some more footings in by the end of the month.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.