COVID-19 preparedness – a message from RTR Schools
Outbreaks of novel virus infections, such as the Coronavirus COVID-19, among people are always of public health concern. The risk to the general public from these outbreaks depends on characteristics of the virus, including how well it spreads between people; the severity of resulting illness; and the medical or other measures available to control the impact of the virus (for example, vaccines or medications that can treat the illness). This disease has caused severe illness, including illness resulting in death, and is concerning, especially since it has also shown sustained person-to-person spread in several places.
Current Risk Assessment:
– For the majority of people, the immediate risk of being exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 is thought to be low. There is not widespread circulation in the United States.
– People in places where ongoing community spread of the virus has been reported are at elevated risk of exposure, but our school district is not one of those communities at this time.
– Healthcare workers caring for patients with COVID-19 are at elevated risk of exposure.
– Close contacts of persons with COVID-19 also are at elevated risk of exposure.
– Travelers returning from affected international locations where community spread is occurring also are at elevated risk of exposure, with increase in risk dependent on location.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
