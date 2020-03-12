COVID-19 preparedness – a message from RTR Schools

Outbreaks of novel virus infections, such as the Cor­onavirus COVID-19, among people are always of pub­lic health concern. The risk to the general public from these outbreaks depends on characteristics of the virus, including how well it spreads between people; the severity of resulting illness; and the medical or other measures avail­able to control the impact of the virus (for example, vaccines or medications that can treat the illness). This disease has caused severe illness, including illness resulting in death, and is concerning, es­pecially since it has also shown sustained person-to-person spread in sev­eral places.

Current Risk Assess­ment:

– For the majority of people, the immediate risk of being exposed to the vi­rus that causes COVID-19 is thought to be low. There is not widespread circula­tion in the United States.

– People in places where ongoing community spread of the virus has been reported are at ele­vated risk of exposure, but our school district is not one of those communities at this time.

– Healthcare workers caring for patients with COVID-19 are at elevated risk of exposure.

– Close contacts of per­sons with COVID-19 also are at elevated risk of ex­posure.

– Travelers returning from affected international locations where commu­nity spread is occurring also are at elevated risk of exposure, with increase in risk dependent on loca­tion.

