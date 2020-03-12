Equipment and grant funds discussed at county meeting
By Shelly Finzen
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, March 3. All commissioners were present for the meeting.
Lincoln County Environmental Officer Robert Olsen reported to the board that the Lake Benton Lake Improvement District received an invasive species management grant from the DNR for $7,000. The grant funds are lower than what was received in previous years, but the $7,000 in grant funds will help with the treatments for curly leaf pondweed (CLP). Olsen said the Environmental Department will be on Lake Benton Lake checking the CLP infestation as soon as the ice is off the lake. “We know from ice-fishing reports that the curly leaf is prevalent in the eastern end of the lake again,” Olsen said. That area was treated last year, but, according to Olsen, it can take several years to bring the infestation of CLP under control due to the number of seeds in the sediment.
