Lady Knights, Knights make basketball leaderboard
March 12, 2020
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The annual basketball leaderboard for both girls and boys has been announced by the Marshall Independent. Twelve different schools have players who were on the board in seven different stat categories. Scoring, 3-point field goals, free throws, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks are the seven stat categories.
The RTR Lady Knights and Knights each had one player in the scoring area. Kalleigh Carr scored points at a rate of 11.7 ppg while Aiden Wichmann scored at a rate of 13.3 ppg. Both of these players will be back next year to help their respective teams.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
