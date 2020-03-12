Lady Knights, Knights make basketball leaderboard

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The annual basketball leaderboard for both girls and boys has been an­nounced by the Marshall Independent. Twelve dif­ferent schools have play­ers who were on the board in seven different stat cat­egories. Scoring, 3-point field goals, free throws, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks are the seven stat categories.

The RTR Lady Knights and Knights each had one player in the scoring area. Kalleigh Carr scored points at a rate of 11.7 ppg while Aiden Wichmann scored at a rate of 13.3 ppg. Both of these players will be back next year to help their re­spective teams.

