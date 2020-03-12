“Let’s Do Lunch” at the Golf Club to feature Pat McGill



Popular motivational speaker Pat McGill returns to Tyler on April 4 for the Let’s Do Lunch event at the Tyler Golf Club.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The annual “Let’s Do Lunch” will be held Saturday, April 4 at the Tyler Golf Course beginning at 10 a.m. The event will help raise money for the Fun at the Fairgrounds event that is held during Æbleskiver Days each year. The Fun at the Fairgrounds committee members hope money raised on April 4 will help expand the Fairgrounds event this year.

“We think we have planned an event with great entertainment and great door prizes,” says Mona Christianson, one of the organizers of the event. “We have over 25 fabulous door prizes. Some of them are worth twice the price of the ticket to get in.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribue.