Middle school civics class

March 12, 2020

civics01
The RTR Middle School civics class, taught by Jackie Hess, recently took a field trip to the Lyon County Courthouse for a mock trial, with the help of Court Reporter Darla Madsen. Pictured above: Civics class students with Madsen and Judge Tricia Zimmer.

civics02
Eli Determan (left) and Trinity Bloom participating in the mock trial.

Filed under Community, School |