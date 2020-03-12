Middle school civics class
March 12, 2020
The RTR Middle School civics class, taught by Jackie Hess, recently took a field trip to the Lyon County Courthouse for a mock trial, with the help of Court Reporter Darla Madsen. Pictured above: Civics class students with Madsen and Judge Tricia Zimmer.
Eli Determan (left) and Trinity Bloom participating in the mock trial.
