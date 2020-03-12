Public invited to Spring Razzle Dazzle



The Tyler Golf Club is hosting Spring Razzle Dazzle, a community event, on March 28.

By Mark Wilmes

Carlene Taylor, manager of the 19th Hole at the Tyler Golf Course, thinks she has just the suggestion for area residents who are looking to shake off the doldrums of another Minnesota winter. She invites everyone to come out and enjoy a fun night of dinner, laughter and friends at the Spring Razzle Dazzle on Saturday, March 28. Social hour will be 6-7 p.m. with entertainment by the River Rats Dueling Pianos beginning at 8:30 p.m. The act features a pair of former rock musicians, Jim Steinworth and Cal Spooner, who team up for a night of music and comedy. They serve up a request-driven show that “gets everyone involved.” Taylor says she wants to stress that this isn’t an event just for area golfers, it is for the entire community.

