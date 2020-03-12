Russell-Tyler-Ruthton speech teams compete



RTR junior high speech participants at Luverne, from left to right in front, are Hailey Wigton, Melissa Barber, Kylie Kerkaert, Natalie Nielsen, Kathy Grajeda, Lydia Erb and Cassie Reese; in back are Brooke Struthers, Zoey Williams, Brooklyn Cauwels, Adalia Matzner, Lily Klumper, Colton Appel, Kai Drake, Kyle Kallemeyn, Joe Dagel, Caleb Harper and Andrew Harper. Highlights: Creative Expression—Brooklyn Cauwels 5th; Discussion—Colton Appel 3rd; Duo—Grajeda/Reese 3rd, Struthers/Williams 4th, Barber/Kerkaert 6th; Great Speeches—Caleb Harper 1st; Humor—Lily Klumper 3rd; Informative—Adalia Matzner 5th; Original Oratory—Joe Dagel 4th; Storytelling—Andrew Harper 6th.



The RTR High School Speech Team competed at Luverne. Pictured left to right in front are Julia Nilles, Cassie Reese, Kathy Grajeda, Lily Klumper, Natalie Nielsen, Brianna Pattison, Andrew Harper and Hailey Wigton; in back are Amber Bakker, Cari Baune, Katelynn Behnke, Sophie Blagdon, Jenna Lingen, Caleb Witte, Alex Duus, Caleb Harper and Grace Klumper. Highlights: Team placed 1st in small schools division, 3rd overall; Discussion— Julia Nilles 5th; Duo—Nielsen/Pattison 1st, Baune/Behnke 2nd, Lingen/Blagdon 3rd, Klumper/Klumper 6th; Great Speeches—Caleb Harper 1st; Humorous—Alex Duus 1st.

