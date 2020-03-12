Wilmes to represent Lincoln County on SMAC board
By Shelly Finzen
Southwest Minnesota Arts Council (SMAC), established in 1974, is part of the statewide system of 11 regional arts councils (RACs) that receive a legislative allocation for the arts in an effort to increase access to and participation in the arts, increase arts awareness and ensure equitable distribution of legislative arts funding. Recently, SMAC welcomed a new board member who has been serving the arts in Lincoln County for a number of years. Mark Wilmes is the new SMAC Board representative for Lincoln County.
According to a recent press release from SMAC, Wilmes has served 23 years on the Lake Benton Opera House Board of Directors and is currently the president of their board as well as the Artistic Director for the Opera House…
