Wilmes to represent Lincoln County on SMAC board



Mark Wilmes

By Shelly Finzen

Southwest Minnesota Arts Council (SMAC), es­tablished in 1974, is part of the statewide system of 11 regional arts councils (RACs) that receive a leg­islative allocation for the arts in an effort to increase access to and participa­tion in the arts, increase arts awareness and ensure equitable distribution of legislative arts funding. Recently, SMAC welcomed a new board member who has been serving the arts in Lincoln County for a number of years. Mark Wilmes is the new SMAC Board representative for Lincoln County.

According to a recent press release from SMAC, Wilmes has served 23 years on the Lake Benton Opera House Board of Di­rectors and is currently the president of their board as well as the Artistic Direc­tor for the Opera House…

