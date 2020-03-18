Agnes Thooft

Sept. 19, 1931 – March 13, 2020

Agnes Anna Thooft, age 88 of Tyler, died Friday, March 13 at Divine Provi­dence Health Center in Ivanhoe. Memorial visita­tion was Monday, March 16, 4-7 p.m. at St. Diony­sius Catholic Church in Ty­ler with a prayer service at 7 p.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was Tues­day, March 17, 10:30 a.m. at church. Inurnment will be at St. Eloi Catholic Cem­etery in Ghent. Arrange­ments were entrusted to Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel. To view Ag­nes’ full life history or sign an online registry, please visit www.hartquistfuner­al.com.

Agnes Anna Thooft was born Sept. 19, 1931, to Camille and Mary (Ja­cob) Lanoue on a farm in Underwood Township of Redwood County. She was baptized at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Lucan, and received First Communion and was Confirmed at St. Mi­chael’s Catholic Church in Milroy. She grew up on a farm south of Milroy and attended school in Mil­roy and Tracy, graduating from Milroy High School in 1949. She helped on the family farm until she mar­ried Etienne “E.R.” Thooft at St. Michael’s Catholic Church on Feb. 9, 1955. Their union was blessed with 11 children and 65 years of life together. The couple farmed and raised their family in Island Lake Township of Lyon County. In 1993 they retired and moved to Tyler. On Fri­day, March 13, Agnes died peacefully at Divine Provi­dence Health Center in Ivanhoe at the age of 88 years, five months and 24 days.

Agnes was a member of St. Dionysius Catholic Church in Tyler. She served as an usher, Eucharistic minister, and was involved with the Council of Catho­lic Women. She helped deliver Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, making blan­kets for grandchildren and great-grandchildren, gardening, and traveling to Belgium, France and Holland. She especially enjoyed time spent with family.

Agnes is lovingly re­membered by her husband E.R.; nine children— Diane (Dan) Vercruysse of Tyler, Yvonne (Mike) Sontag of Minneota, John (Lorie) Thooft of Marshall, Duane (Judy) Thooft of Arco, Mar­gie Thooft of Rapid City, South Dakota, Bernard (Marcia) Thooft of Clay Center, Kansas, Fran (Sher­ry) Thooft of Beaver City, Nebraska, Daryl Thooft of Ghent, and Joyce (Keith) Louwagie of St. Joseph; 34 grandchildren and 41 great-grandchildren; her siblings— Leonard Lanoue of Tracy, George Lanoue of Marshall, Robert (Judy) Lanoue of Mora, Vincent (Jeanette) Lanoue of Tracy, and Ernest (Liz) Lanoue of Ivanhoe; and many other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Roger and Timothy; grandchil­dren Stephen Vercruysse and Brianna Thooft; three sisters, Alice Laleman, Adeline Meulebroeck and Arlene McCoy; and two brothers, Joseph and Den­nis Lanoue.

Blessed be her memory.