How COVID-19 affects our city

City Administrator

Stephanie LaBrune



From Tuesday, March 17 at 5 p.m. through Friday, March 27 at 5 p.m., all Minnesota bars, restaurants, and other places of public accommodation will be temporarily CLOSED to the public in an effort to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Executive Order does not prohibit deliveries, curbside pickup services, or drive thru/drive up services.

In an effort to avoid Minnesota residents from congregating in larger groups, many other establishments are also included in the Executive Order and will be temporarily CLOSED, such as museums, bowling alleys, theaters, fitness centers, recreation centers, coffeehouses, country clubs, etc.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.