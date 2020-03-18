Opera House show cancelled



The Broadway Meets Lake Benton shows at the Lake Benton Opera House were cancelled on Saturday due to the COVID-19 threat. The cast performed the show to an empty house to record a video that will be made available to the public.

The Lake Benton Opera House “Broadway Meets Lake Benton” shows were cancelled on Saturday in light of recommendations from Avera Health, the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC. The decision was made by the cast and the Opera House Board of Directors.

The performers gathered on Saturday and presented the show for only the participants and families…

