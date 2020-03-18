RTR awards banquet

March 18, 2020

Photo courtesy of Tanya Thomsen
RTR Knights letter winners, pictured left to right in front, are Kalleigh Carr, Maddison Wendland, Skylar Borresen, Faith Thomsen and Lexi Schreurs; in back are Hailey Muenchow, McKinley Schreurs, Shawna Thomsen, Ashley Owen and Allie Christianson.

By Mark Wilmes
The RTR girls’ basket­ball awards banquet was held Friday evening at the high school. The following awards were presented to Coach Steve Krause’s team—
Statisticians: Cody Gif­ford, Mason Brust and Madison Wells. Captains: Ashley Owen, Shawna Thomsen and Skylar Bor­resen…

