RTR awards banquet
March 18, 2020
Photo courtesy of Tanya Thomsen
RTR Knights letter winners, pictured left to right in front, are Kalleigh Carr, Maddison Wendland, Skylar Borresen, Faith Thomsen and Lexi Schreurs; in back are Hailey Muenchow, McKinley Schreurs, Shawna Thomsen, Ashley Owen and Allie Christianson.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The RTR girls’ basketball awards banquet was held Friday evening at the high school. The following awards were presented to Coach Steve Krause’s team—
Statisticians: Cody Gifford, Mason Brust and Madison Wells. Captains: Ashley Owen, Shawna Thomsen and Skylar Borresen…
For the full story and more photos, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
