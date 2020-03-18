RTR district makes plans for new reality



RTR Superintendent David Marlette.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



RTR Superintendent David Marlette laid out the path forward for the district in a rapidly evolving situation with hopes to mitigate as many hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as possible. The district will carry out a mandatory shutdown from March 18-27 that was handed down on Sunday by the State of Minnesota. All staff will report as usual but no students will be in the building, with no distance learning program implemented during that period.

All staff in the RTR district will get paid for the duration of the shutdown.

“[Monday and Tuesday was] all about getting our students the materials and the technology and the books to take home so we can do distance learning if we have an extended absence from school,” Marlette said. “Which is probably going to happen.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.