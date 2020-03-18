RTR Scholarship Foundation donations approach $300K
March 18, 2020
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
Eighteen years ago the local chapter of RTR Dollars for Scholars was launched. Those involved in organizing the group saw a need to help the RTR students with the cost of post-secondary education and got this off the ground. Ryck Jorgensen of Tyler, president of the board of directors for the foundation, said the group ran under the Dollars for Scholars flag for over 10 years.
“In 2013, the national Dollars for Scholars organization began requiring more specific items of each individual chapter that were going to cost quite a bit of money to both set up and to maintain as well as additional time demands of the committee members,” Jorgensen said…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
