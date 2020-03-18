RTR School Board accepts foundation-offered enhancements



R.A. Morton school building Site Manager Michael Beach updated the RTR School Board at last week’s regular monthly meeting.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

After a two-month ab­sence, the RTR School Board met last Wednes­day for the first time since January after the Febru­ary meeting was lost to a snowstorm. Board mem­ber Tony Dybdahl was not present at the meeting.

R.A. Morton Site Manager Michel Beach was on hand to update the board on the new school construction. Beach told the board that approximately 250 of the wall panels were set, out of a total of 265.

