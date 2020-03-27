Camden Conference announces All-Conference teams
March 27, 2020
By Jim Kopel
Tribute Sports
The Camden Conference has revealed its conference selections for 2019-20 for both the girls and boys teams. There were 12 players selected on both the south and north squads for both the girls and boys. Number of selections from each team was based on position the team finished in the conference.
The RTR girls and boys teams each placed one player from their team. Kalleigh Carr and Payton Hess were the representatives for the RTR teams.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School, Sports |
