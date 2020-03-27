Camden Conference announces All-Conference teams

By Jim Kopel

Tribute Sports

The Camden Conference has revealed its confer­ence selections for 2019-20 for both the girls and boys teams. There were 12 players selected on both the south and north squads for both the girls and boys. Number of selections from each team was based on position the team finished in the conference.

The RTR girls and boys teams each placed one player from their team. Kalleigh Carr and Payton Hess were the representa­tives for the RTR teams.

