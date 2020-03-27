Eldon Schmidt

April 16, 1933 – March 17, 2020

Eldon John Schmidt, age 86 of Lake Benton, died Tuesday, March 17 at Pip­estone County Hospice House in Pipestone. A pri­vate family memorial ser­vice will be held. Arrange­ments have been entrusted to Hartquist Funeral Home – Lake Benton Chapel. To leave online condolences or view Eldon’s full life history, please visit www. hartquistfuneral.com.

Eldon John Schmidt was born April 16, 1933 to John and Elsie (Harder) Schmidt in Lake Benton. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Rasmusen on Nov. 2, 1952 at Betha­nia Lutheran Church in Solvang, California.

Eldon is survived by his children— Philip Schmidt of Lake Benton, Mona (Patrick) Haynes of Lake Benton, Jackie (Thomas) Heesch of Pipestone, Kim­berly (William) Gates of Lake Benton, and Jane (Kevin) Davenport of Van­couver, Washington; eight grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; sib­lings— Lee Steinberg of Missoula, Montana, Barb Hurd of Lake Benton, and Russell (Heidi) Schmidt of West Bend, Wisconsin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Marjorie and parents John and Elsie.