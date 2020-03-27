Jaden Borman earns Junior Bronze and Silver Awards
March 27, 2020
Jaden Borman of Holland has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s (NJAA) Bronze and Silver awards, according to Jaclyn Upperman, education and events director of the American Angus Association® in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Borman is the 18-year-old son of Jason and Tammy Borman and attends RTR High School. He is a member of the NJAA and the Minnesota Junior Angus Association.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
