Jaden Borman earns Junior Bronze and Silver Awards

Jaden Borman of Holland has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s (NJAA) Bronze and Silver awards, according to Ja­clyn Upperman, education and events director of the American Angus Associa­tion® in Saint Joseph, Mis­souri.

Borman is the 18-year-old son of Jason and Tam­my Borman and attends RTR High School. He is a member of the NJAA and the Minnesota Junior An­gus Association.

