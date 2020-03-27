Left speechless…



The RTR Speech Team competed at Redwood Falls on Feb. 29, in what may be the final speech meet of the year. RTR finished fourth overall out of 23 teams. Finishing first was Minneota with 43 points; second was Windom with 34 points; finishing third was Luverne with 33 points; RTR was fourth with 26 points; and fifth was MCC with 24 points. Pictured left to right in front are Kyle Kallemeyn, Natalie Nielsen and Brianna Pattison (fifth in Duo), Brynn Petersen (third in Storytelling), Dajza Gilmore and Madison Witte (second in Duo) and Andrew Harper (seventh in Storytelling). In the middle row are Cari Baune (seventh in Duo), Julia Nilles (fifth in Discussion), Kathy Grajeda, Hailey Wigton, David Cauwels (eighth in Humor), Brooke Struthers, Amber Bakker, Kylie Kerkaert and Zoey Williams. In the back row are Grace Klumper (fourth in Humor), Katelynn Behnke (seventh in Duo), Caleb Witte, Lily Klumper, Caleb Harper (third in Great Speeches), Colton Appel, Alex Duus (first in Humor), Desiree Breems, Jenna Lingen and Sophie Blagdon (tied for eighth in Duo), Joe Dagel and Melissa Barber.

