Nursing home helps bring visitors electronically



Lexi, Oakley and Avery Schreurs, daughters of Jamie and Ryan Schreurs, participated in Monday’s test run for video chats with resident.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



In an effort to safely bring some social interaction to residents at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home and Danebod Village, staff members have created Facebook pages to allow people to visit via scheduled Facebook Messenger video calls. A test run was done with random people from the community participating on Monday. The call slot schedules will be posted for people to fill in for a 20-minute call with a random resident once a week. They plan to carry out the program week-by-week, call-by-call.

The volunteer community member picks the time slot, calls on messenger and will be connected to a resident.

