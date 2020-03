Russell-Tyler-Ruthton Academic all-stars in conference

Pictured are RTR basketball players named to the 2020 Winter Sports Camden Conference Academic All Conference team. Clockwise from top left are Maddison Wendland, Skylar Borresen, Kalleigh Carr, Allie Christianson, Hailey Muenchow, Ashley Owen, McKinley Schruers, Shawna Thomsen, Cade Jorgensen and Manager Cody Gifford.

