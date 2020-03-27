Vivian Hansen celebrates 100 years



Vivian Hansen celebrated her 100th birthday on March 21 at the Hendricks Nursing Home, with well-wishing family members greeting her from outside the window.

During the Coronavirus quarantine, birthdays are celebrated a little more creatively. Vivian’s family had planned a celebration including her children, grandchildren and friends for this past Saturday at 2 p.m. Hendricks Hospital staff members Gwen Meyer and Ashley Citterman got involved to help make the day festive for her in lieu of the visitors or restrictions at the hospital. Vivian had been looking forward to this birthday celebration for such a long time, they wanted to make her feel special, even without her expected guests. Ashley decorated the north lounge at the nursing home with balloons, quilts and cards. At 2 p.m. on Saturday, Linda and Doug Buller came up to the lounge window in order to talk with Vivian and wish her a happy birthday through the screen. She was also placed on a conference call with her daughter and granddaughter. Her son had called earlier in the day.

She celebrated wearing a sash and a tiara.

