Avera accepting homemade cloth face masks from volunteers

By Mark Wilmes

The Avera Faith and Community Engage program (F.A.C.E) is seeking volunteers across the region to help craft cloth face masks for use in hospitals and clinics. Guidelines, instructions, materials and patterns are included at AveraBalance.org, in an online story, “How Can I Help Sew Masks for Health Care Workers?”

Avera officials say that creating cloth masks for patients and employees now can help assist in the further conservation of personal protective equipment during this time. These homemade masks will help extend what is available to providers, nurses and others.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.