First Lincoln County COVID-19 case confirmed in Tyler



Lincoln and Lyon counties have each been notified of first confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past week.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Tyler Police Chief John Spindler released information on Monday that has identified Tyler as the location of the first confirmed COVID-19 patient in Lincoln County.

“On Friday, March 27, 2020, the City of Tyler received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 case in Lincoln County. Furthermore, the City also acknowledges that this case is a Tyler resident,” the statement said. “City officials have spoken with the family and are confident that this individual is following the proper precautions set forth by their doctor. The city was authorized by the family to provide this release in hopes to educate the general public of this virus and to remind everyone to follow guidelines that were given to the residents of the State of Minnesota by Governor Tim Walz. With the current Shelter-at-Home order in place, the City of Tyler understands that residents need essential items and also need to get of the house from time to time. With that in mind, we remind everyone to continue to maintain social distancing throughout this process. Together we can make a difference and continue to provide a safe community for everyone.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.