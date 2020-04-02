From a distance — learning shifts to homes



RTR Superintendent David Marlette spoke with the Tribute by video chat from his home on Friday.

Beginning on Monday of this week, distance learning has commenced for Russell-Tyler-Ruthton students and all across the state, and will continue to at least until Monday, May 4. RTR Superintendent Marlette spoke with the Tribute on Friday by video chat from his home.

“I’ve sent out a letter to all the parents outlining everything the governor has laid out about schools,” Marlette revealed. “We’re serving and delivering food to our students and we’re providing daycare to our essential workers and to our staff. With our staff working mostly from home, going forward it will be mostly for essential workers’ children.”

Marlette said staff workers will be manning the daycare centers.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.