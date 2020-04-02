Red Cross faces severe blood shortage due to virus

Avera Tyler to host blood drive Thursday

The American Red Cross now faces a severe blood shortage due to an un­precedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the COVID- 19 outbreak. Healthy in­dividuals are needed now to donate to help patients counting on lifesaving blood.

Individuals can sched­ule an appointment to give blood with the Red Cross by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has grown here in the U.S., blood drive cancel­lations have grown at an alarming rate. To date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to con­cerns about congre­gating at workplac­es, college campuses and schools amidst the coronavirus out­break. These cancel­lations have resulted in some 86,000 few­er blood donations. More than 80% of the blood the Red Cross collects comes from drives held at locations of this type.

