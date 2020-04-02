Site workers still on the job

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



Among the employees considered essential by the State of Minnesota are construction workers. R.A. Morton Site Manager Michael Beach said he has been in touch with all the contractors working on the new RTR pre-K-12 building.

“With the COVID-19 is¬sue in front of us, we’ve reached out to each con¬tractor and shared with them the executive order from Governor Walz,” Beach said on Friday. “It specifically identifies our assigned workers as critical workers, so we are planning to work. I’ve reached out to all of the contractors and I’ve shared that with them and got their commitments to be on site.”

Beach said that workers would follow the usual protocol on site.

Workers inside the new school building on Monday.