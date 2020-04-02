Virtual Visits and Other Changes in Clinic Care During COVID-19 Outbreak
April 2, 2020
Avera is temporarily changing its clinic practices in order to protect patients and employees, and conserve resources during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Patients may have more appointments scheduled as virtual visits instead of in-person visits, unless the need is urgent or emergent. Virtual visits are face-to-face visits via smartphone, tablet or computer. If any medications are needed, these can be prescribed via the virtual visit. Outreach visits may be done via virtual visits as well. As Avera increases its capacity for virtual visits, more and more providers across the Avera system will be providing them.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
