Avera Virtual Visits keep patients and providers connected

Patients can now use Virtual Visits to connect with Avera providers from the comfort of their home.

While virtual visits are not yet available for every Avera provider, new sites and providers are being added to the service each day.

Patients can use two platforms and a variety of communication devices to meet with providers via video chat. Both the AveraNow and AveraChart systems will allow telehealth appointments to take place.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.