Council accepts sewer project bid



Mayor Joan Jagt at Monday’s city council meeting.

By Mark Wilmes

Mayor Joan Jagt opened Monday evening’s regular monthly meeting of the Tyler City Council with a message to the community.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who is considered an essential worker in this town,” she said. “It is amazing how things are still working in town. We can get the groceries that we need and the gas that we need. I want to say thank you to our staff for working through all this. I want to say especially, thank you to the citizens of Tyler who are practicing social distancing and I think we’re all doing really well.”

The council awarded the sanitary sewer project bids at Monday’s meeting. The city received a total of five bids, with a nearly $174,000 gap between the highest and lowest, with the lowest coming in below even the engineer’s estimate.

